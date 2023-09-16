ECP to indict Imran, Asad, Fawad for contempt

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan is all set to frame charges against the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in the contempt cases on September 26.

According to the cause list, cases have been fixed for framing charges and personal appearance of Imran and Fawad for the contempt of Election Commission as well as the chief election commissioner (CEC).

Moreover, charges will be framed against Asad Umar for contempt of the Election Commission and he is also to appear before the forum.

The cases against the PTI leaders have witnessed twists and turns ever since their initiation last year.

Previously, the Commission bench, headed by Member Sindh Nisar Ahmad Durrani, had deferred Imran’s indictment at least twice. The PTI chairman appeared before the forum only once in early August this year. The Election Commission will also resume hearing concerning the seizure of prohibited funding of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf the same day.

Next day, the Election Commission will hear the dissolution of Pak Sarzameen Party. It will hear ‘the last chance given to PTI’s Hammad Azhar and others’ in the submission of assets and liabilities by parliamentarians.