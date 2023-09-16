IPSOS Survey: Costly living, unemployment most pressing issues of Pakistanis

KARACHI: Though inflation and unemployment continue to haunt Pakistanis as the most pressing issues, their concerns over the rising electricity cost have also risen. These are the findings of third trimester report of IPSOS Pakistan 2023 Consumer Index Survey in which 1,100 Pakistanis participated across the country.

As many as 58 percent of the respondents termed high cost of living the most disturbing and serious problem in the survey while 14 percent described unemployment as their biggest woe. In addition, 13 percent termed costly power, 4 percent, poverty, 2 percent, electricity breakdown, 2 percent, institutions interference, 1 percent, corruption, nepotism, graft and adulteration, 1 percent, heavy taxes, 1 percent, rupee devaluation and 1 percent, water shortage as their biggest problems.