3 students injured in ‘toy bomb’ blast at Dir school

DIR: Three students were injured in a ‘toy bomb’ explosion at the Government Primary School Dobando Dir area in Upper Dir district on Friday.

Officials said that the blast happened at the nursery class in the school when a pen-like bomb, which a student Baseer Ali, had brought in his bag, went off.

The blast left Baseer Ali and two other students injured. The school, where the blast took place, is located at a distance of six to seven kilometers from the main Dir city. A teacher said on thorough examination of the bag, they came to the conclusion that a pen-like device, which the child had picked up from somewhere, had caused the explosion. Three schoolchildren identified as Baseer Ali, Obaid Afzal and Bashir Ali were injured in the blast.