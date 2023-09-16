3 students injured in ‘toy bomb’ blast at Dir school

DIR: Three students were injured in a ‘toy bomb’ explosion at the Government Primary School Dobando Dir area in Upper Dir district on Friday.
Officials said that the blast happened at the nursery class in the school when a pen-like bomb, which a student Baseer Ali, had brought in his bag, went off.
The blast left Baseer Ali and two other students injured. The school, where the blast took place, is located at a distance of six to seven kilometers from the main Dir city. A teacher said on thorough examination of the bag, they came to the conclusion that a pen-like device, which the child had picked up from somewhere, had caused the explosion. Three schoolchildren identified as Baseer Ali, Obaid Afzal and Bashir Ali were injured in the blast.
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain on Friday granted bail to former chief...
LAHORE: The Lahore High court on Friday issued orders to impose a fine of Rs2,000 on motorists violationing the...
NEW DELHI: India’s Defence Acquisition Council on Friday approved nine proposals to buy defence equipment worth a...
LAHORE: Pakistan´s national flag carrier admitted Friday it was struggling to pay bills and wages after local media...
LAHORE: Organized crime units will be formed in every district of Punjab after the provincial government has issued...
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that Namira...