Caretaker govt hikes petrol price by whopping Rs26/litre to record high

ISLAMABAD: Amid back-breaking inflation, the caretaker government on Friday jacked up the petrol price by more than Rs26 and diesel price by over Rs17 per litre in its fortnightly review.
According to the Finance Ministry, the decision has been taken due to the increase in the oil prices in the international market.
The Finance Division said that the price of petrol will go up by Rs26.02 per litre, and the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs17.34 per litre. Now, the price for one litre of petrol will be Rs331.38, and HSD price will be Rs329.18.
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain on Friday granted bail to former chief...
LAHORE: The Lahore High court on Friday issued orders to impose a fine of Rs2,000 on motorists violationing the...
NEW DELHI: India’s Defence Acquisition Council on Friday approved nine proposals to buy defence equipment worth a...
LAHORE: Pakistan´s national flag carrier admitted Friday it was struggling to pay bills and wages after local media...
LAHORE: Organized crime units will be formed in every district of Punjab after the provincial government has issued...
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that Namira...