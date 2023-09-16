Labour leaders unite against ‘speedy’ privatization

ISLAMABAD: Different labour leaders across the country on Friday seemed unanimous in forging unity in their ranks for averting expliotations in the wake of caretakers’ initiative of undertaking PIA privatization on fast track basis.

During the public hearing on Privatization and Public Debt in Pakistan jointly organized by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Pakistan (FES Pakistan) and Public Service International (PSI), it was demanded that the Privatization Commission should hold dialogue with the labor leaders in order to put in place a framework where the fundamental rights of workers are protected in true letter and spirit. The Privatization Commission’s Board member Shahbaz Jameel stated that they were open to dialogue in order to protect the rights of workers. PPP leader Naveed Qamar advised trade unions to engage with political parties as they were preparing their manifestoes for the upcoming general elections. He ruled out a possibility of privatization on a fast-track basis and added that the government would have to engage the stakeholders into dialogue to strike a consensus on thorny issues.