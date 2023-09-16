Good to see you, CJP tells lawyers

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Friday extended his good wishes to lawyers and lauded their support while appearing before his bench.

Justice Bandial along with other two judges -- Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Ayesha A Malik -- completed his last court proceeding in Courtroom No 1 as today (Saturday), he will retire as chief justice of Pakistan.

“Good to see you,” the CJP said to the lawyers in the courtroom.

Tomorrow (September 17) designate Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa will take oath of his office.

The lawyers also appreciated the role of Justice Bandial for being patient.

“This was our responsibility,” he replied, adding that bench and bar have very close relations, and now he can meet the lawyers in bar room.

On the occasion, the CJP also thanked the media friends who, what he said, kept him active in dispensation of justice and adjudication of cases taken up by the apex court.

“I also welcome the criticism of media,” he said, adding that the media should criticise the judgements delivered by courts. “But before criticising a judge one must make sure that it should be based on facts as well,” the CJP added. “I am grateful to Allah Almighty who gave me such an opportunity,” he remarked.