JCO martyred, three terrorists killed near Quetta

RAWALPINDI: A junior commissioned officer (JCO) was martyred and three terrorists were killed as terrorists attacked a checkpost of security forces near Quetta.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Thursday at 1830 hours, terrorists attacked a post of security forces near Wali Tangi, Quetta. During the fire exchange, three terrorists were sent to hell. Subedar Qaiser Raheem while fighting valiantly embraced shahadat in the line of duty whereas one soldier is seriously injured. Meanwhile, Namaz-e-Janazah of Subedar Qaisar Raheem Shaheed was offered at Quetta Garrison on Friday.