Officers visit under-construction Civil Secretariat

MULTAN: South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar on Thursday visited the under-construction Civil Secretariat South Punjab along with Additional IGP South Punjab Maqsoodul Hasan and inspected the space allocated for the Police Office Block.

Speaking on the occasion, Saqib said the Civil Secretariat complex was being constructed on 504 Kanals. He said 50 Kanals had been allocated for the office block of the additional IGP and a separate entrance would be constructed for security reasons. Six residences are under construction, including the residence of the additional IGP.

Maqsood said the secretariat establishment was important for police. He said the construction work would be started soon by the C&W Department.Both the officers also visited the GOR and reviewed the quality of construction. Saqib directed IDAP authorities to improve space in under-construction quarters for employees.