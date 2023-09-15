Committee named for voter engagement

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) has notified a Provincial Voters Education Committee (PVEC).

A press release said the body had been named as per comprehensive National Civic and Voter Education Plan 223-24.It is part of the efforts to address the changing needs of the voter groups and challenges in promoting civic awareness and voter engagement.

The PEC has been nominated as chairman whereas the spokesperson for commissioner will be the committee convener.The committee comprises representatives from different departments of KP Government including Higher Education, Elementary & Secondary Education, Archives & Libraries, Auqaf, Minorities & Religious Affairs, Social Welfare, Culture, Tourism, Archaeology & Museums, Health, Local Government & Rural Development, representative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the status of Women, NADRA, Islamia College University, Peshawar Press Club president and civil society organizations (CSOs).

The main purpose of the committee is to collaborate with stakeholders, including political parties, media outlets, CSOs, and various other public and private sector stakeholders by adopting innovative approaches utilizing traditional and digital platforms by conducting wide scale mass awareness and voter education activities.

The ECP aims to achieve a higher and inclusive voter turnout in upcoming general elections and foster a culture of civic responsibility and democratic engagement.