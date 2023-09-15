Govt urged to compensate Kurram people for losses

PESHAWAR: A group of people from the Kurram tribal district on Thursday asked the government to compensate them for losses they incurred due to an operation conducted in their area in 2013.
Speaking at a press conference, Muhammad Safiq, Samar Gul and other affected people said residents of central Kurram were affected by the operation launched there a decade back. They said their houses were destroyed and they have been awaiting reconstruction even after a long time. They said they were waiting for the compensation for the houses which was yet to be provided to help them rebuild the destroyed dwellings.
