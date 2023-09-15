People concerned over tree felling in Gosaar Mountains

KALAYA: Residents near the Gosaar Mountains located close to the Lakhtai Banda area have expressed concern over the rampant felling of trees in the area’s forests.

The unlawful activity carried out on a daily basis also involves some local residents who are cutting trees and selling them in the market thereafter.According to local sources, the forests near the Lakhtai Banda have suffered the illegal practice for a long time, causing significant damage to the environment and resulting in substantial losses to the treasury as well.

Residents of the area have called upon the district administration and relevant authorities to take action against the timber mafia, which is also causing damage to the scenic beauty.