Stolen vehicle recovered

WANA: The police on Thursday recovered a stolen vehicle within a few hours and arrested the accused.A spokesperson for the police said that Nawar Khan Wazir, in-charge of Grid Station Wana, had registered a case that unidentified persons had lifted his vehicle from the parking lot.
The police registered the case, traced the accused identified as Fawad and arrested him On the identification of the accused, the stolen vehicle was recovered from the Abadi Dahab area near Khar Bridge.
