Aide to Omar Ayub arrested in Haripur

HARIPUR: The police arrested an aide to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf secretary general Omar Ayub Khan, family members said on Thursday. The arrest was made during a midnight raid at the house of Sajid Mehmood, the Haripur based personal assistant to the former federal minister.

Family sources said a heavy contingent of police raided the house of Sajid Mehmood in Muhallah Tainki in Haripur.Omar Ayub Khan through a tweet denied that Mehmood was involved in any unlawful activity.

“Sajid Mehmood, my coordinator/assistant in Haripur has been arrested and taken to the City Police Station. There is no FIR outstanding against him and an attempt is being now made to nominate him by putting fabricated charges against him. Condemn this in the strongest words possible. If this illegal caretaker provincial government thinks that it can affect PTIs strength then it is sadly mistaken. We were with Imran Khan, we remain with Imran Khan and we will continue to remain with Imran Khan,” says his X message issued from the official ID of Omar Ayub Khan.

Police officials said that Sajid Mehmood was charged with cases regarding the May 9 attacks on government buildings and road blocks. He said that Sajid Mehmood had been hiding from the police since May 9 but on a tip-off he was arrested from his home on Wednesday night. He was produced before the court of judicial magistrate and sought his physical remand which was denied by the court and Sajid Mehmood was sent to Haripur jail on judicial remand of 14 days.