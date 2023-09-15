Researcher awarded

MALAKAND: Dr. Sajjad Ali, Assistant Professor in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Malakand University, has been awarded with the Best Researcher Award 2022.
Dr. Sajjad Ali has published several research papers in the field of media and communication studies discipline.His contributions were acknowledged during a recent ceremony held at the University of Malakand, where he received the Best Researcher Award from the Vice-Chancellor and the Minister of IT.
MULTAN: South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar on Thursday visited the under-construction Civil...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Election Commissioner has notified a Provincial Voters Education Committee .A press release...
PESHAWAR: A group of people from the Kurram tribal district on Thursday asked the government to compensate them for...
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker government is considering promulgating an ordinance for binding all institutions and departments...
SUKKUR: Police obtained a further seven-day remand of Pir Syed Asad Shah and two others accused of killing minor...
MARDAN: The Mardan Mayor Himayatullah Mayar on Thursday said the Awami National Party government in the past had...