Researcher awarded

MALAKAND: Dr. Sajjad Ali, Assistant Professor in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Malakand University, has been awarded with the Best Researcher Award 2022.

Dr. Sajjad Ali has published several research papers in the field of media and communication studies discipline.His contributions were acknowledged during a recent ceremony held at the University of Malakand, where he received the Best Researcher Award from the Vice-Chancellor and the Minister of IT.