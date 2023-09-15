KP urged to encourage investors

PESHAWAR: Real estate investors on Thursday said that the provincial government should welcome investments in the province.
Speaking at a press conference, the investors led by Nadir Khan said that Bahria Town was a trusted developer and that the government should not discourage any kind of investment in the province.
They said that the forms that were provided for sale were sold within three hours. They said that registration was not an illegal practice. Nadir Khan said that the forms had clearly mentioned that these were for market survey, adding that the people purchased these forms for Rs70,000.
They said that the Bahria Town project would create thousands of jobs in the province, adding that people would be able to get plots on installments.They said that all the requirements would be fulfilled in accordance with the law. They said that the minister was misinformed about the project.
