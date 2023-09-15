MoU signed to support ‘state children’

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Model Institute of State Children on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with Zamung Kor to support the education and training of orphan children under the social corporate responsibility.

The MoU was signed by SCCI acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi and Zamung Kor Director Naja Mus Sahar at the Model Institute of State Children. According to the agreement, both the institutions would promote activities of mutual interests, building of academia and industry linkages along with joint training sessions and collective efforts for education of orphan children.

On the occasion officials briefed the acting president of SCCI Ijaz Khan Afridi regarding the Zamung Kor in an elaborate manner. Ijaz Afridi appreciated Zamung Kor for services and initiatives for state children, their welfare and education.

He hoped the MoU would play a vital role in the welfare of orphan children through joint working.Besides, he said, efforts would be initiated to build up industries-academia linkages and job-based/skill training programs for orphan children.

Ijaz Afridi said SCCI had so far signed a memorandum of understanding with more than 16 public and private sector universities and government relevant institutions.