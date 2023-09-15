Elders pledge support to police

LAKKI MARWAT: Members of Marwat Qaumi Jirga have assured the local police authorities of their full support to eliminate terrorism and make the district crime free.

The assurance was given during a meeting with district police officer Tariq Habib at his office in the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai on Thursday. MQJ members, including former MNA Naseer Muhammad Khan, Raees of Eessakkhel Haji Muhammad Aslam Khan, Nawabzada Abdul Rahim Khan, Maulana Samiullah Mujahid and Maulana Rehmatullah, congratulated Tariq on assumption of charge as district police chief in Lakki Marwat.

They said that Marwat elders always stood by police and law enforcement agencies and supported them in actions against miscreants and criminals. They said that local residents were peace loving and they opposed militancy in all its manifestations.