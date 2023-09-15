WB team meets officials

GHALLANAI: A high-level World Bank delegation met with the officials of the district administration and members of Mohmand village councils for the consultations on the new World Bank funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment and Institutional Support Project (KP RIISP).
The delegation was led by Robin Mearns, practice manager for South Asia Social Sustainability and Inclusion, who met with the representatives of district administration and members of the village councils representing the whole district.The delegation met with the village council members from different parts of Mohmand district to understand the development priorities of the communities they represented.
