3-day moot on biosciences begins at HU

MANSEHRA: The fifth three-day international conference on “Emerging Trends in Bioinformatics and Biosciences” began at Hazara University here on Thursday.

The conference is being organized in collaboration with Higher Education Commission Islamabad. Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Mohsan Nawaz was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said that the objective of the conference is to keep abreast of the young scholars by the progress made in the field of research by bringing together various scientific fields of bioinformatics and biological sciences.

The vice-chancellor added that it was an honor for them to have scholars associated with the world’s best higher educational institutions in this conference.Earlier, the chief organizer, Dr. Faisal Nouroz, said that this was the fifth conference on bioinformatics and biosciences which has been organized regularly since 2017.

Dr Faisal Nouroz said that the main point of the conference is to provide a central platform to domestic and international researchers from different fields of sciences to benefit from their research work.