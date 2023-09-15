Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat to open more regional offices

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat plans to open more offices at the regional level, including merged districts, to address complaints.

This was stated by Provincial Ombudsman, Syed Jalalud Din Shah, while presiding over a meeting at the Ombudsman Secretariat on Thursday, said a communication.

He pointed out that regional offices in Abbottabad, Swat and Dera Ismail Khan had received very positive responses as locals had started lodging complaints at respective regional offices and that had necessitated the opening of more offices.

The Provincial Ombudsman said that a total 235 complaints of different nature were received by his office and 137 were disposed of in August.

Syed Jamalud Din Shah thanked the KP chief secretary and heads of all departments for their cooperation with the Ombudsman Secretariat in connection with implementation of cases.He said an awareness-raising campaign in the merged districts was needed to encourage people to turn to the Ombudsman office to get complaints addressed. One such event, he added, would be held at a college in Landikotal.

The Provincial Ombudsman said the media played a pivotal role in creating awareness among the common people to approach the Provincial Ombudsman for resolution of grievances at regional level and this will shift the burden from the main secretariat to regional offices.

“Every regional office has its own deputy registrar and advisors to resolve the complaints as early as possible,” said Syed Jamalud Din Shah who has served in various capacities such as secretary Establishment, secretary Local Government and Kohat commissioner before assuming his present responsibilities.

He said the government has been requested to allow more staff at the regional offices to overcome the shortage of investigation officers. Syed Jamalud Din Shah said a series of training workshops and lectures had been launched for the investigation officers to improve their performance and investigative skills.