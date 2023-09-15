Sugar, other commodities recovered in Hangu, Lakki raids

KALAYA: District administration, in coordination with intelligence agencies, carried out a crackdown on profiteers and recovered 3,680kg ghee, 6,250kg sugar and 1,200 bags of flour from various areas in Hangu district.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar, the latest actions unearthed several shops and warehouses where hoarded commodities were recovered.

Assistant Commissioner Habibullah, AAC Amanullah, and AC-1 Atif Afridi, joined by law enforcement personnel and officials from the food controller office, conducted a series of raids in the localities of Kacha Pakha Kahi, Hangu Bazaar, Samana Road, Qazi Pump, and Tal Road.

The shops and warehouses were also sealed during the operation while cases were lodged against those involved in hoarding of the commodities.

Meanwhile, the district administration sealed 17 warehouses and seized 2000 bags of sugar in Naurang Tajori towns on Thursday.

“The action was launched on the directives of local deputy commissioner Abdul Hadi,” said an official. He said that a special team led by assistant commissioner of subdivision, Bhittani Najam Dawar, raided warehouses in Tajori Bazaar and seized 2,000 bags of sugar there. He ordered the quarters concerned to initiate legal action against the hoarders. Dawar warned that the administration would not spare hoarders and profiteers as they did not deserve any leniency.

In separate action, additional AC Gohar Ali along with district food controller Aman Khan sealed 17 warehouses with a large quantity of sugar in them in Naurang town.