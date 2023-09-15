 
close
Friday September 15, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

SSA election

By Our Correspondent
September 15, 2023

HARIPUR: The annual election of the Subject Specialists Association will be held on September 23. The decision was taken at a meeting of the SSA’s supreme council here on Thursday. The supreme council of the SSA’s Haripur chapter met with chairman Muhammad Zahoor in the chair.