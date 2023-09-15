Sui gas crisis turns serious in Peshawar & elsewhere in KP

PESHAWAR: The Sui gas crisis has turned more serious in many parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and particularly the provincial capital.

“I have spent almost two decades in Peshawar but never experienced such an experience in the past. This is summer and we are not able to get gas in our homes in the Peshawar Cantonment,” complained Col (retired) Roohul Amin.

According to him, there used to be a gas crisis in the winter but for the past two years, there has been no gas even in summer.

“We would get gas for a half an hour in the morning and then in the evening but for the past one week, there is no gas in Army Officers Colony of the Bara Road Peshawar,” he lamented.He said almost all residents were now depending on gas cylinders to cook their meals.

The citizen said consumers had tried multiple times to get attention of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in Peshawar but in vain.Another resident of the same residential colony, Aqib Yusufzai, had similar complaints.

According to him, the crisis started three years ago but worsened in 2023 when the duration of the gas supply was reduced to half an hour in 24 hours.“Now majority of the residents are using gas cylinders as they believe the SNGPL authorities will not take note of their concerns. We had frequent correspondence with the SNGPL authorities but their promises proved hollow,” said the disappointed citizen.

Efforts were made to contact SNGPL GM for Peshawar Region, Rahmatullah Khan, but avoided to comment.He is stated to be very close to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman who allegedly helped him with getting his slot.