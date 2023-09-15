Moot on enhancing leadership skills within academia

Islamabad:The programme, centred around the theme ‘Leaders as partners,’ focused on enhancing leadership capabilities primarily within the academic domain. Its objective was to encourage school leaders to perceive leadership as an ongoing process rather than just a position of authority, which should be shared and practiced at all levels of education. This encompassed various aspects, including academic rigor, student well-being, attention spans, admissions, resource management, and more.

A two-day event called the Millennium Qualification Curriculum & Assessment Programme (MQCAP) 2023, was jointly hosted by Millennium Institute of Professional Development (MIPD) and Department of International Qualifications, Curriculum, and Assessments (DIQCA) at The Millennium Education (TME) Group at a hotel in Rawalpindi, says a press release. At MQCAP, directors, general managers, senior managers, curriculum leads, master trainers, and school principals highlighted the significance of TME Group policies & procedures, curriculum, in-house teaching and learning methods, and their integration with 21st-century teaching techniques.

During her opening keynote address, Ayesha Amir, the general manager of the MIPD, captivated the audience by inviting them to express their anticipations regarding MQCAP. In an enlightening session, Erum Atif, director of Teaching and Learning, accentuated that outstanding school leaders aim to enhance both the components and the effectiveness of TME policies and procedures. Asma Saleem, the General Manager of the Department of International Qualifications, Curriculum, and Assessments (DIQCA), delved into various facets of teaching and learning.

Tayyaba Naureen, General Manager of the Department of ICT and Digital Inclusion, illuminated the audience about the importance of empowering and enhancing learning “One click at a time.” Besides many other keynote speakers, Tayyaba Tameem, Associate Professor, School of Education LUMS Lahore, provided valuable insights to the conference delegates regarding the notion of “Mindfulness and Resilience.”