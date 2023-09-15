CDA chairman meets developers community

Islamabad:A delegation of business community called on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Anwar-ul-Haq here on Thursday.

The purpose of this meeting was to provide recommendations aimed at tackling the difficulties encountered by developers, ensuring adherence to global standards, and ultimately playing a role in the comprehensive development of Islamabad.

The IDA is a community organisation comprising developers and stakeholders involved in Islamabad’s development sector. Their mission is to promote sustainable and efficient development practices that contribute to the growth and prosperity of Islamabad. The delegation was led by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan (former President ICCI, CEO The Centaurus, president IDA,) to disscuss the developers issues with the CDA chairman.

During the meeting, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan expressed his appreciation for the efforts and initiatives undertaken by the CDA in promoting urban development and maintaining Islamabad’s infrastructure. He also acknowledged the challenges faced by the authority in managing a rapidly growing city and emphasized the need for continuous improvement to ensure the sustainable development of the capital.

The developer association provided suggestions to the CDA to streamline the development processes of real estate projects and enhance efficiency in Islamabad. These suggestions addressed various issues faced by their member developers in relation to the CDA. They also called for a general review of the Building Regulation 2020 of CDA, identifying specific areas where improvements could be made to streamline development processes and enhance efficiency.

These suggestions aim to address the challenges faced by developers, ensure compliance with international standards, and ultimately contribute to Islamabad’s overall development. The following were the key suggestions. Building approvals, completion certificates, need for fire snorkel capable of fighting fires above 200ft, processing of documentation, long pending issue of transfer of apartments and commercial units in CDA due to pending building completion certificates, shortcomings in building regulation 2020 of CDA (highrise buildings), shortcomings in building regulation 2020 of CDA (hotel property development), shortcomings in building regulation 2020 of CDA (ceiling height issues), international standards with regards to floor area ratio far and inclusion of circulation in far by CDA and its impact on building design, digitisation of CDA services. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan emphasised that digitisation could play a pivotal role in reducing difficulties faced by developers, eliminating unjust demands from concerned officers, avoiding delays, combating corruption, and improving overall efficiency.