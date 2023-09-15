Filtration plant installed at railway station

Rawalpindi: President of Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) Dr. Hafeezur Rehman inaugurated the water filtration plant at Rawalpindi Railway Station on Thursday.

The filtration plant has the capacity to provide 24,000 litres of safe drinking water on a daily basis. Dr. Hafeezur Rehman on the occasion said that the foundation so far has spent Rs1 billion on installing water pumps to tube wells for communities across the country. Moreover, he said that AKFP had also spent Rs2.75 billion bringing up 27,000 orphan children. President of AKFP North Punjab, Rizwan Ahmad, senior Pak Railways official Shah Kahan, and Rawalpindi district President Munir Ahmad Attique were also present on the occasion. Dr. Hafeezur Rehman said that Al Khidmat Razi Hospital Rawalpindi which was startled from a building, has now become a model in the health sector. He informed that AKFP also allocated Rs 15 billion to provide relief to flood victims in 2022.