Accountant’s transfer orders withdrawn

LAHORE:Secretary Specialised Healthcare Raja Mansoor has withdrawn the transfer orders of accountant Nazar Hussain who was allegedly involved in corruption of Rs500 million in Dera Ghazi Khan teaching hospital. The accountant had allegedly paid bribe for his transfer.

According to notification available with The News, Nazar Hussain was transferred to DG Khan Medical College while NAB Multan had written a letter to Secretary Health not to appoint Nazar Hussain in DG Khan region so that he could not influence the inquiry being conducted by NAB and Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab (ACE). Somehow, the accountant managed to get transferred as the matter came into the knowledge of Raja Mansoor, Secretary Specialised Health, took action and withdrew his orders of transfer and directed him to report to the department. According to the letter submitted to NAB, available with The News, during 2018-19, more than Rs330 million had been withdrawn from national treasure in two months, Rs200 million were given to medicines companies. During this period, Rs50.25 million via tenders and Rs130 million by quotations/pending liabilities were taken out by the health officials.

The accountant has many front men who have opened medicine companies. NAB had started an investigation against Nazar and other officials and found them guilty.