LAHORE:The Executive Development Institute (EDI) of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) organised a two-day training workshop on ‘Negotiation Skills’, here.

In keeping with the importance of negotiation skills, the EDI had designed the course in consultation with subject specialists. The speakers included Ahmad Nazir Warraich, Prof Dr Saad Malik (Psychiatrist), Shahzada Sultan (Addl IG Ops, CPO), Amir Zahoor Khan (negotiation trainer), Dr Muhammad Irfan (DG Trade Policy Ministry of Commerce), Dr Athar Mansoor (negotiation trainer), Muhammad Abid Hussain Sabri (former executive director PIM), and Faisal Farid.

The participants included representatives from the federal government, provincial governments of Punjab, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, Military Land and Cantonments, Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan Mint, Punjab Council of the Arts, Wapda, SNGPL, The Urban Unit, and academicians from the Punjab University, GC University, and Lahore Garrison University, among others. During the training, the speakers discussed various aspects and case studies of negotiation skills, including fundamental concepts and definitions, role of effective communication in negotiations, resolving conflict through negotiations, strategies in negotiation, and multilateral negotiations, etc.

Ahmad Nazir Warraich discussed the concepts of distributive and integrative negotiations. Dr Saad Malik discussed verbal and nonverbal cues that shape perceptions during negotiations.