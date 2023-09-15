Summer camp achievers given away prizes, certificates

LAHORE:The Quaid-i-Azam Academy for Educational Development in Wahdat Colony was abuzz with excitement as it hosted the prestigious prize distribution ceremony honouring the achievers of the Summer Skills Camp.

The event saw the esteemed presence of Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce, SM Tanveer, and Provincial Education Minister, Mansoor Qadir, as its chief guests. The Summer Skills Camp, a collaborative effort between the Department of Industry and Commerce, Schools Education, and the Department of Higher Education, unfolded during the summer break. It offered government school and college students an opportunity to engage in free three-month short courses across 14 diverse trades, hosted by 27 Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) institutions. Impressively, 1,900 students from government educational institutions participated in the camp.

The provincial ministers gave away cash prizes, kits, and certificates to the position holders congratulating them on their achievements. Addressing the gathering, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer stressed the vital role of science and technology in achieving development aspirations. He acknowledged that the nation's future rests with the youth. He highlighted the Punjab Rozgar Scheme, which offers accessible loans to young entrepreneurs, recently increased from Rs1 million to Rs2 million. Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir emphasised the significance of acquiring new skills during the summer. He underscored the importance of combining technical education with traditional learning, recognising that this holistic approach propels individuals to higher levels of success. Ehsan Bhutta, Secretary of Industry and Commerce, expounded on the objectives, importance, and benefits of the summer skills camp.