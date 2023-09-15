 
Friday September 15, 2023
Lahore

42,587 outlaws arrested this year

By Our Correspondent
September 15, 2023

LAHORE:A total of 42,587 proclaimed offenders, criminal record holders and court absconders were arrested, including 7,724 criminals of category A and 34,863 court absconders of category B during the current year.