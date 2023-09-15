IPH mosque gets Khateeb

LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&MED), Punjab, has issued posting orders of Maulana Zulfiqar Ahmad (BS-14) as Khateeb/ Imam of the Mosque of Institute of Public Health.

The post had been lying vacant for a long time. Auqaf Department, Punjab has placed the services of Maulana Zulfiqar Ahmad at the disposal of IPH on deputation for a period of three years. The health department has issued orders accordingly.