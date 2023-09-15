Dacoit injured, arrested

LAHORE:A robber was arrested in an injured condition in the limits of Shafiqabad police. The injured robber was identified as Imran alias Mana, a resident of Malipura, Shafiqabad. Police said that the accused snatched the motorcycle near Gandi Bombian.

The police stopped the accused at a picket near a mill, on which he opened fire on the police party. The accused was injured due to the retaliatory firing. He was arrested and shifted to the hospital.