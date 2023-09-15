Man kills his brother over property

LAHORE:A man died after being thrown off the roof by his brother in the Kahna police area on Thursday. The accused identified as Waseem Khan threw his brother Javed Khan off the roof over a property dispute, as a result of which, Javed Khan died on the spot. The accused fled the scene. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Four robbers held

Manga Mandi police with the support of PSCA arrested four robbers on Thursday. The breakthrough came when the Safe Cities team spotted four suspicious individuals in the vicinity of Sardar Wala Bagh during surveillance. The arrested suspects were identified as Kashif, Mohsin, Shehzad Ali, and Ali Raza. Police recovered stolen bikes and cash from them.