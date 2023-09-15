 
Friday September 15, 2023
Ali Abbas LBISE new chairman

By Our Correspondent
September 15, 2023

LAHORE:Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab Special Secretary Muhammad Ali Abbas Agha has assumed charge of the post of Chairman Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Lahore (LBISE) Thursday. The out-going Chairman Dr. Mirza Habib Ali welcomed Ali Abbas Agha and presented a bouquet to the incumbent chairman.