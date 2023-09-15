Child rape suspect sent to jail after completion of physical remand

A court has remanded a suspect in judicial custody in a case pertaining to rape of a teenage girl in Baldia Town.

Umer Farooq was booked and arrested last month for allegedly sexually abusing his wife's 13-year-old niece within the jurisdiction of the Ittehad Town police station.

The police produced the suspect before the judicial magistrate-VI (West) on expiry of his physical remand. The magistrate sent the suspect to prison on judicial remand and directed the investigation officer (IO) to submit the charge sheet within the stipulated time of 14 days.

Meanwhile, the complainant's lawyer, Asad Chandio, complained that the IO was not cooperating with his client and alleged that the police officer was trying to save the suspect.

He added that he would file an application with the court seeking removal of the IO and appointment of an honest officer in his place to investigate the case properly. An FIR was registered under the Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at the Ittehad Town police station on the complaint of the victim's uncle.

The complainant submitted that his younger brother and his wife were drug addicts and unable to provide for their two daughters. Three years ago, he said, his sister and her husband, Farooq, stepped in to take on the financial responsibility of the two girls, but two months back, Farooq telephoned him, asking him to take custody of the two sisters as he could no longer continue providing financial support to them.

The complainant said his wife and sister-in-law brought the girls back to their home and 15 days later, one of the girls complained of abdominal pain. When probed, she disclosed that Farooq had sexually abused her multiple times after her aunt went to her native village before Eidul Azha.