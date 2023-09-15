Three gas thieves fined

The Gas Utility Court, District East Karachi, convicted accused Abdullah after payment of Rs527,300 to the SSGC as quantum of loss and fine of Rs10,000.
An FIR was lodged at the SSGC Police Station for direct commercial use of gas through the service line for running a tandoor. The Gas Utility Court, District West, Karachi, convicted accused Muhammad Ali Chishti after payment of quantum of loss of Rs4471,200 to SSGC and a fine of Rs10,000. AN FIR was lodged at SSGC Police Station for direct commercial use of gas through service line for running a kitchen.
In an another judgement, the Gas Utility Court, District East, Karachi, convicted accused Muhammad Asad after payment of Rs327,800 to SSGC as quantum of loss and a fine of Rs10,000. An FIR was lodged at SSGC Police Station for direct commercial use of gas through the service line for running a kitchen.
