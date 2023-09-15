Couple shot dead at Korangi home

A couple were shot dead inside their house in the Korangi area on Thursday. According to police, the incident took place in the Mehran Town locality of Korangi. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the bodies to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the victims were identified as 40-year-old Masal Khan, son of Gul Ahmed Khan, and his wife Kiran, 35.
Khan and his wife had been residing in Mehran Town for eight years and their two children were at school at the time of the incident, police said, adding that the murders appeared to be a result of personal enmity.
A neighbour reported that he heard gunshots at around 8am. As he inquired, he discovered that the couple had been shot. An unidentified suspect entered their house, fired shots and fled the scene. CCTV footage from a camera installed nearby has also gone viral, showing a suspicious person with his face covered passing by.
Police found four bullet casings from the crime scene. The victims have left behind four children. A case has been registered and efforts are under way to identify the suspect and arrest him with the help of CCTV footage.
