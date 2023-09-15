MQM-P, JUI-F agree on joint electoral strategy against PPP in Sindh

A delegation of the Sindh chapter of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) led by Rashid Mahmood Soomro on Thursday called on leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in Bahadurabad to discuss the possibility of a joint strategy against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the upcoming elections in Sindh.

The JUI-F delegation comprised Maulana Abdul Karim Abid, Maulana Ghayas, Maulana Samiul Haq Swati and others. The MQM-P was represented by Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar, deputy conveners Anis Kaimkhani and Khawaja Izharul Hassan, and others.

Following the meeting, Soomro and Sattar addressed a press conference, in which they condemned the attack on the JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah in Balochistan and stated that terrorists wanted to hurt those who stood with Pakistan.

They said the JUI-F and MQM-P would continue to play their role in ensuring Pakistan's security. Soomro said the JUI-F, MQM-P and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) would work together for the rights of all citizens, regardless of their colour or race.

Taking a dig at the PPP, he said the civic conditions of Karachi were not much different than the interior rural areas of Sindh. “We need to work together against those who are responsible for today’s situation,” he said.

The JUI-F leader said dacoits had kidnapped more than 800 people for ransom in Sindh and such a lawlessness was the result of the 15-year rule of the PPP in the province. Soomro was of the view that the PPP primarily consisted of landlords who did not represent the common people of Sindh.

Sattar asked the Election Commission to address their concerns or else political parties would jointly adopt a strategy. He said the bureaucrats appointed by the PPP govt should be removed so that fair elections could take place.

The MQM-P leader remarked that it was high time Sindh was freed from the control of landlords. He claimed that the JUI-F was more popular in the rural areas of the province than the PPP.