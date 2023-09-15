German group enacts play as Pakistan Theatre Festival completes week

A German group staged a comedy on Thursday as the Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023 being held at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, completed a week.

The one-month long festival was inaugurated last Friday. The German troupe came to Karachi to participate in the mega theatre event on invitation from the Goethe-Institut. The title of the play it enacted was ‘Trashedy’.

Schoolchildren from Lyari and Defence were also invited to attend the theatrical performance of German artistes directed by Leandro Kees. The cast included Marie-Lena Kaiser, Daniel Matheus, Julia Mota Carvalho and Elina Brams Ritzau.

According to the Arts Council, the production was a purposeful art as it not only provided entertainment to the audience but also raised awareness about how plastics had been polluting environment. A large number of people attended the show and appreciated the German group for its performance.

Meanwhile, the festival has also started offering theatre workshops. The first workshop, ‘Transcending Technique’, was held on Thursday by American physical theatre group ‘Uplift’. American artistes Hannah Gaff, Juliana Frick and Nicholette Routhier taught participants various techniques for physical theatre in the workshop.