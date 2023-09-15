Pak squash team seeded fourth in Asian Games

KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash team is seeded fourth in the 19th Asian Games in China. Asim Khan is likely to reach the quarterfinals, as per the draws.

The squash competitions will take place in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre from September 26th to October 5th. Asim is to face Liang Aaron Jon Widjaja from Singapore and Nasir is up against Natthapat Theerasilp from Thailand in the first round.

As many as 26 players are set to battle it out in the singles event where Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng is top seed and India’s Saurav Ghosal, runner up in 2014, is seeded second. Ng, who has been awarded a bye in round one, could face Asim in the quarter-finals, if the competition were to go by seedings.

In the women’s singles category, Pakistan’s Noor ul Ain Ijaz will play against Khulan Purevja from Mangolia and Noor Ul Huda Sadiq got bye in the first round. In the team category for men, Pakistan are placed in Pool A along with top seeds India, fifth seeds Kuwait, eighth seeds Qatar, ninth seeds Singapore, and 12th seeds Nepal.

Pakistan will play their first match against India, second against Kuwait, third against Qatar, fourth against Singapore, and fifth against Nepal. In the team category for women, Pakistan are seeded seventh and placed in Pool B along with second seeds Malaysia, third seeds India, sixth seeds Macau, and 10th seeds Nepal.

In the category of mixed doubles, 18 pairs of players split into four pools – two groups of four teams and two of five teams – with the top two pairings from each group progressing to the competition’s quarter-finals.