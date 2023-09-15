CA makes neck guards must against pacers

SYDNEY: Australian batters will have to wear neck protectors on their helmets when facing fast or medium-pace bowlers for the 2023/24 season, Cricket Australia announced on Thursday.
The governing body has recommended neck guards be used since Australian batsman Phillip Hughes was killed after a bouncer hit him in the neck during a game in Sydney in 2014.
Stars such as Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and David Warner had resisted wearing them but neck protectors will be mandatory in men´s and women´s matches when the new season starts in early October, Cricket Australia said.
"Protecting the head and neck is extremely important in our sport," Cricket Australia´s head of operations Peter Roach said in a statement.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash team is seeded fourth in the 19th Asian Games in China. Asim Khan is likely to reach the...
VALENCIA: Novak Djokovic stepped in to defend Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday for missing this week´s Davis Cup matches,...
KARACHI: Lahore's Matloob Ahmed might not have been as successful as his illustrious rival Shabbir Iqbal or as...
BEIJING: North Korea has 191 athletes signed up for the Asian Games starting next week, according to organisers,...
India vs Bangladesh2:30 pm PST
COLOMBO: India face a "problem of plenty" in their bowling stocks ahead of Sunday´s Asia Cup final and the ODI World...