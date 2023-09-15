Pak volleyball, sailing squads leave for Asiad

LAHORE: Aiming to put in their best Pakistan’s volleyball and sailing squads on Thursday left for Hangzhou, China, to feature in the 19th Asian Games which will formally open on September 23.

Both the squads left via Air China. They were scheduled to go via Beijing. National volleyballers are expected to deliver in the Asian Games. They have recently got the experience of playing in the Asian Volleyball Championship in Iran where they finished seventh.

Pakistan's Brazilian volleyball coach Issanaye Ramires Ferraz said that they have worked very hard on various areas where they lacked in. “The things we focused on after the Asian Championship were the technical and tactical blocking work and the organisation of the game with the pass and defensive situation,” Issanaye told ‘The News’ from Islamabad before the team’s departure.

“I want to emphasise that the athletes have worked very hard. We must understand that they are going through a process of developing how to play volleyball at the top level.

They have a lot to work on and grow as athletes and as a team. And we as Pakistan national team must go to the court and do our best and seek victories as we will reach another level through great victories,” Issanaye said.

He said that the event’s format is not good. “We are going to play on September 19 against Mongolia at 2pm and against Chinese Taipei on August 20 at 10 am and that’s a thing we cannot control,” Issanaye pointed out.

“The tournament has the same level as the Asian Championship. It’s very hard tournament. We have to perform in a high level. We will go match by match,” Issanaye said.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob will also proceed to China on September 17.

He hoped that the boys will deliver this time. “I am very much optimistic that the team will deliver. There is a little bit of issue that we have to play two matches in a few hours but I am confident we will beat the opponents,” Yaqoob told The News.

The volleyball team comprises Abdul Zaheer, Hamid Yazman, Farooq Haider, Murad Khan, Murad Jehan, Mohammad Hammad, Musawar Khan, Nasir Ali, Usman Faryad Ali, Mubashar Raza, Mohammad Kashif Naved and Afaq Khan.

Issanaye heads the officials list, which also include Naseer Ahmed, Ihsan Iqbal, Armin Golkari, Lucas Ferreira Rodrigues and Saeed Ahmed Khan. Pakistan are in Group D with Mongolia and Chinese Taipei. The Green-shirts will face Mongolia in their opener on September 19 at the Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium.

Meanwhile, a senior official of Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF) told The News from Karachi that they have worked hard and would try to put in their best in Hangzhou. “We have trained as per the available resources and facilities. I hope the national sailors will put in their best in the event,” the official said.

Sailing event will be held at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre from September 20 to 27. The five-member Pakistan sailing squad will feature in four different events, including three individual and one double.

In the 470 class Nadine Xerxes Avari and Mehboob will feature. In the ILCA 7 open category Muzammil Hussain will feature while in the ILCA 4 Under-18 boys’ event Raphael Javed will flex his muscles while in the ILCA Under-18 girls even Zoya Asad Ali will showcase her skills.

Pakistan Sailing Federation’s (PSAF) secretary Mohammad Akram Tariq and Xerxes Byram Avari are accompanying the squad as officials.