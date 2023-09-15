Stars record two wins in Women’s U19 T20

LAHORE: Laiba Nasir's team secured back-to-back victories, while the Challengers notched their first win of the Women Under-19 T20 Tournament on Thursday.

In a match between Conquerors vs. Stars, Laiba Nasir, the captain, won the toss and elected to bat first against Zaib-un-Nisa's Conquerors. The Conquerors faced a turbulent start to their innings as their top three batsmen failed to make an impact, setting a challenging tone for their batting.

With the exception of Dina Rizvi and Quratulain Ahsen, who were run-out after contributing 22 and 17 runs respectively, no batter managed to stay at the crease for an extended period. Laiba Nasir herself played an unbeaten innings of 15 runs, helping her side reach a total of 78 for the loss of six wickets at the conclusion of their innings.