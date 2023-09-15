Man Utd outcast Sancho told to train on his own

MANCHESTER: Jadon Sancho´s Manchester United future was plunged into further doubt on Thursday as the club said the England winger will train on his own due to a "squad discipline issue".

Sancho was dropped for United´s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month for what United manager Erik ten Hag deemed poor performances in training. The 23-year-old responded by posting on social media that he had been made "a scapegoat for a long time".

In a statement, United said: "Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue." Sancho was considered one of the brightest young talents in European football when he joined United for Â£73 million ($91 million) from Borussia Dortmund two years ago.