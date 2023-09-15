Man Utd outcast Sancho told to train on his own

MANCHESTER: Jadon Sancho´s Manchester United future was plunged into further doubt on Thursday as the club said the England winger will train on his own due to a "squad discipline issue".
Sancho was dropped for United´s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month for what United manager Erik ten Hag deemed poor performances in training. The 23-year-old responded by posting on social media that he had been made "a scapegoat for a long time".
In a statement, United said: "Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue." Sancho was considered one of the brightest young talents in European football when he joined United for Â£73 million ($91 million) from Borussia Dortmund two years ago.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash team is seeded fourth in the 19th Asian Games in China. Asim Khan is likely to reach the...
VALENCIA: Novak Djokovic stepped in to defend Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday for missing this week´s Davis Cup matches,...
KARACHI: Lahore's Matloob Ahmed might not have been as successful as his illustrious rival Shabbir Iqbal or as...
SYDNEY: Australian batters will have to wear neck protectors on their helmets when facing fast or medium-pace bowlers...
BEIJING: North Korea has 191 athletes signed up for the Asian Games starting next week, according to organisers,...
India vs Bangladesh2:30 pm PST