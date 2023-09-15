Maguire´s mum comes to defender´s aid after terrace jibes

MANCHESTER: Harry Maguire´s mum has raged against the "disgraceful" abuse of her son as the England defender insisted he can cope with the pressure of being in the spotlight for club and country.
The Manchester United centre-back won his 59th cap as a substitute in England´s 3-1 friendly win in Glasgow on Tuesday but was jeered by Scotland fans every time he touched the ball. His evening at Hampden Park was further marred by a second-half own goal that gave the home side hope.
England manager Gareth Southgate, speaking after the match, railed against the "ridiculous treatment" meted out to the defender. "It´s a joke," said Southgate. "I´ve never known a player treated the way he is -- not by the Scottish fans, by our own commentators, pundits, whatever it is."
