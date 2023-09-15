Cough syrup killed scores of children. Why no one has been held to account

RAMNAGAR, India: In December 2019, Jafar Din’s two-month-old son Irfan was coughing and feverish. Din left their single-room home in the Himalayan mountains and traveled 10-km to the nearest pharmacy, where he bought a bottle of medicine, COLDBEST-PC.

He returned and gave the child a dose. Hours later, Irfan started vomiting. He stopped passing urine. He was admitted to hospital in Jammu city. A week later, he died.

Irfan was one of at least 16 children whom authorities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) found had been poisoned. 12 died after their kidneys and other organs failed, a police charge sheet showed; four others were left with severe disabilities.

Investigations by police and state drug inspectors pointed to medicines made by one manufacturer, Digital Vision Pharma. The family-owned business is based in the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh, a centre for India’s pharmaceutical industry and one of Asia’s biggest drug manufacturing hubs.

Government analyses of the syrups made by Digital Vision that the children took – as well as samples taken from the company’s factory and its distributor in early 2020 – found they contained a 34 percent concentration of the toxin diethylene glycol (DEG), according to the charge sheet for an ongoing criminal case against Digital Vision’s owners and an investigative report by Jammu and Kashmir’s drugs regulator.

That concentration is far above safe levels for DEG, an industrial solvent used in car brake fluid. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the safe limit, based on internationally accepted standards, is no more than 0.10 percent.

Digital says there was no DEG in its syrup and its medicines are not to blame. The company has provided no evidence to support this.

The WHO said the Jammu deaths may have been the start of a wave of poisonings, by medicines made in India by three other companies, that have been linked to the deaths of 141 children in Gambia, Uzbekistan and Cameroon over the last year. They are part of one of the largest episodes of such contamination on record.

In all three cases, the syrups were found to contain high levels of DEG and a related chemical, ethylene glycol (EG). The WHO says at least 15 countries may have had tainted syrups on sale, made by various different companies. The rash of poisonings has led to criminal probes, lawsuits and a surge in regulatory scrutiny in India and abroad. Indian regulators have conducted a wave of inspections this year that found possible violations in nearly nine in 10 of some 160 factories targeted.