Nasa joins the still controversial search for UFOs

WASHINGTON: Nasa on Thursday officially joined the search for UFOs -- but reflecting the stigma attached to the field, the US space agency wouldn´t identify the director of the new programme tasked with tracking mystery flying objects.

The official´s appointment is the result of a year-long Nasa fact-finding report into what Nasa calls “unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).” “At Nasa, it´s in our DNA to explore -- and to ask why things are the way they are,” Nasa chief Bill Nelson said.

An independent team of 16 researchers concluded in the report that the search for UAPs “demands a rigorous, evidence-based approach.” Nasa is well positioned to play a prominent role, thanks to its satellite capabilities and other technical assets. “We want to shift the conversation about UAP from sensationalism to science,” Nelson said.