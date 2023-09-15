Palestinian fighters in Lebanon camp agree new truce

SIDON, Lebanon: Palestinian fighters agreed a new ceasefire on Thursday after more than a week of deadly violence in Lebanon´s largest refugee camp, two Palestinian officials told AFP.
At least 17 people have been killed and around 100 wounded in the fighting in Ain al-Helweh refugee camp, on the outskirts of the port city of Sidon, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent´s Lebanon branch.
The clashes have pitted fighters of President Mahmoud Abbas´s Fatah movement, which controls the camp, against militants. “The two parties agreed to implement a ceasefire... starting today at 6 pm (1500 GMT),” Palestinian camp official Fuad Othman told AFP by telephone.
A Palestinian official close to Fatah confirmed the agreement, requesting anonymity because they are not allowed to speak to the press. The agreement came after the speaker of the Lebanese parliament, Nabih Berri, met separately with Fatah´s Azzam al-Ahmad and Hamas´s Mussa Abu Marzuk on Thursday. Hamas is not involved in the fighting but is in contact with the hardliners, Othman said.
