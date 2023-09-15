Irregular central Med migrant crossings double in 2023: EU

BRUSSELS: The EU´s border agency said on Thursday over 114,000 irregular migrant crossings across the Mediterranean to Italy were detected between January and August, double the number in the same period in 2022.

Tunisia and Libya are main embarcation points for migrants making the perilous sea-crossing to Europe. The central Mediterranean “accounts for half of irregular border crossings in 2023”, with 114,265 detected, the Frontex agency said.

The main sources of migrants arriving on this route were Cote d´Ivoire, Egypt and Guinea, the agency said. “Increased migratory pressure on this route may persist in the coming months with smugglers offering lower prices for migrants departing from Libya and Tunisia amid fierce competition among the criminal groups,” Frontex said. The United Nations says that 2,325 people have died trying to cross the Mediterranean this year.