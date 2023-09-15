Princess Diana’s ‘Black Sheep’ sweater sells at auction for $1.1m

NEW YORK: An iconic red sweater worn by Princess Diana shortly after her engagement to then-Prince Charles, featuring rows of fluffy little sheep, sold at auction for more than $1.1 million following a frenetic bout of final bidding, Sotheby´s announced on Thursday.

The 19-year-old sported the knit garment -- which includes one black sheep amid dozens of otherwise white wooly creatures -- at a June 1981 polo match during her whirlwind days as a shy royal-in-the-making.

The playfully patterned “Black Sheep” sweater became one of the most emblematic articles of clothing worn by Diana, which in hindsight seems to foretell her troubled journey as a member of the British royal family.

The garment nabbed $1.1 million -- which includes fees and commission -- after a fierce battle by internet bidders. Due to an avalanche of bids, the auction house extended the sale by several minutes, with the price leaping from $190,000 to $1.1 million in the final 15 minutes.

According to Sotheby´s, it is the highest price ever paid at auction for a garment belonging to Princess Diana -- eclipsing her Infanta-style ball gown sold in January for $604,000 -- as well as the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction.